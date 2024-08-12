Defense Minister Belousov congratulated servicemen and veterans on Air Force Day

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov addressed the Russian military and congratulated servicemen and veterans on the Day of the Russian Air Force (VVS). This was reported in Telegram– the channel of the defense department.

“Professionalism, courage and fortitude enable the Air Force personnel to successfully solve complex and responsible tasks, including during a special military operation. Thanks to comprehensive training and unique combat experience, pilots, navigators and aviation specialists act skillfully, fearlessly and decisively,” the congratulatory telegram says.

The head of the Ministry of Defense expressed words of gratitude to those who work in the military-industrial complex, and wished all military personnel and veterans of the Armed Forces health, success and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland.

On August 12, Russia celebrates the 112th anniversary of the formation of the Air Force. The starting point for the holiday was August 12, 1912, when the Aeronautical Unit was officially put into operation in the Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff.