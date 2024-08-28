Belousov congratulated the 589th and 433rd motorized rifle regiments on the capture of Orlovka in the DPR

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the military units participating in the special military operation (SVO) on the successful completion of combat missions. The congratulations were published in Telegram-the department’s channel.

In particular, in the telegrams, the minister congratulated the command and personnel of the 589th and 433rd motorized rifle regiments on taking control of the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).