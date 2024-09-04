Belousov congratulated the fighters on the liberation of Prechistovka and Netailovka in the DPR

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov congratulated the Russian military on the liberation of Prechistovka, Netailovka, Novgorodskoye and Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The department reported this in Telegram-channel.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry sent congratulations to the command and personnel of the 40th separate guards twice Red Banner Krasnodar-Harbin Marine Brigade, which managed to liberate Prechistovka, as well as to the personnel of the 9th separate guards motorized rifle Mariupol-Khingan Order of the Republic Brigade, which liberated Pervomayskoye, Netailovka and Novgorodskoye.

Belousov thanked the soldiers participating in the special military operation (SMO) for their loyalty to their military duty and oath, and also expressed confidence that they will continue to honorably fulfill all assigned tasks, reliably protect national interests and ensure state security.

Earlier, Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 589th Motorized Rifle Regiment on taking control of the settlement of Orlovka in the DPR, and the 433rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment on taking Berdychi, Ocheretino and Yevgenovka.