The Bull starts off on the right foot after the break. That victory at Salernitana is resumed, a success that was missing from eight league games, thanks to a penalty scored by Andrea Belotti. Gallo rises to 110 grenade goals, and catches Ciccio Graziani at 97 for the number of goals in Serie A with Toro. Practical and down to earth, Juric’s team. Seven days from the end, this defeat could have definitively extinguished the hopes of salvation for Salernitana.

110 AND PRAISE

In an unusual cold Salerno evening in early April, Simone Verdi immediately thinks about heating the Arechi. After eight minutes, one of the many ex-players in the challenge finished on the fly, precise Mazzocchi’s invitation from the right, but Berisha’s instinctive response was also punctual, then helped by the post. It is the occasion that emphasizes the lively and perky first quarter of an hour played by a Salernitana drawn in mirror by Davide Nicola compared to Juric’s Bull. Overcome the first fifteen minutes comes the episode that shifts the inertia of the evening. Vojvoda also enters the challenge of the most beautiful cross from the wing: in the center of the area Belotti is positioned perfectly to beat Sepe, but is belted by Fazio who blatantly puts him down. It is a clear penalty, the referee Piccinini has no doubts assigning the first pitch from eleven meters of the Toro season. Belotti is intercepted the first attempt by Sepe, then the penalty is rightly repeated due to the presence in the area of ​​several defenders of Salernitana. At 18 ‘on the replay, Gallo made no mistake: it is his goal number one hundred and ten with Torino, the fifth of this season. But this is worth the 110 with honors, because the Rooster reaches Ciccio Graziani with 97 goals in the ranking of the centers scored in Serie A with the Toro shirt. Two minutes later, Salernitana nearly equalized with Radovanovic (header, just outside), but on 26 ‘it was still Fazio who gave Belotti the ball for doubling. This time the captain devours his encore a few steps away from Sepe. He goes to the interval with Toro in the lead.