The contract extension was triggered automatically with the achievement of certain objectives, now the forward is thinking about the future: “I thank Pinto and Mou. Bad season in the making phase, I have to improve”

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

One season was enough for Andrea Belotti to become an integral part of the Giallorossi family. In the capital, the Gallo, despite the difficulties encountered during his first championship as a Romanist, felt at home right away. And, after extending his contract with the Friedkin club until 2025 (renewal triggered automatically), the number 11 of Rome wanted to thank the fans and tell the emotions experienced during his experience at Fulvio Bernardini through a long interview released to the club channels: "Renewing my agreement with Roma is a huge emotion, from the first moment I set foot in Trigoria I understood the importance of this team, of these people, of this city. It is something that can only be perceived when you are 100% inside, something so important that it makes me proud. I experience this extension as a stage in a journey that began a year ago. I define Roma as a family because since I entered here I have understood how much this bond does not only concern individual players: each of us is linked to the staff, the physiotherapists, the managers, the warehouse workers. It is a big family in which everyone is willing to give their contribution".

PINTO AND MOURINHO — The first thanks go to Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho who, since last summer, have bet with conviction on the centre-forward: "I thank Tiago Pinto for giving me the opportunity to play for Roma. The staff and the coach for putting me in a position to do it in the best possible way and for believing in me, but also my teammates who immediately made me feel part of a family." Belotti continues: "When I played with a fractured rib, Mourinho's gesture – who underlined the thing – was one of those that filled my heart the most, because he understood the effort I had made to help the team . That hug at the Olimpico when I was substituted during the match against Inter is one of the things I will carry with me forever because it was so sincere and true that it went straight to my heart. On the one hand it made me proud for having gritted my teeth, on the other it made me appreciate our coach even more who, despite all the titles won, is humanly unique, you don't find them like that in this world. The coach is a winner: he makes you understand the importance of a victory and teaches you to always want to win, game after game. And then he has a great talent, he has a strong empathy with the boys. When you think you are giving 100% he is able to get you 130%, he manages to push you beyond his limits, and quite a bit ".

FANS — The extraordinary affection shown by the Giallorossi fans also cemented the bond between Belotti and Roma: "I think the fans have understood my way of seeing football, of experiencing football, of experiencing the match. I never spare myself and I think this was appreciated. I can't help but reciprocate all their affection by trying to do more and more, to improve myself every day from every point of view. I will always remember is the return match against Feyenoord at home. Their fans couldn't be there and for the first time I saw the whole stadium entirely yellow and red. I remember perfectly the moment when the anthem started and then the image of the full Olimpico. It gave me chills, goosebumps". And at this point the number 11 lets slip an anecdote that has remained unknown until today: "There is something that happens on the bus, when we are a few hundred meters from the stadium. The fans surround us with affection and clap the bodywork of the coach with their hands to charge us. They don't know it, because we have tinted windows, but they charge us so much, that after a while, we too start beating on the windows with adrenaline already at very high levels and we still haven't entered the stadiums".

DISAPPOINTMENT — Impossible not to return to the disappointment for the Europa League final lost in Budapest. A wound still open for Belotti, who had the ball on his foot to put Roma back in front: “It would have been a perfect epilogue, but unfortunately the goalkeeper was good, so good that they didn’t even give us a corner kick. I can only try to imagine what would have happened if that pass had entered”. Among Gallo’s regrets, however, there is also that of having finished the championship with 0 goals: “From the point of view of scoring it was not a positive season, unfortunately it happened, but the only way I know to turn things around is to work every day”.