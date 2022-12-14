If Mourinho were to decide to let him start with his team-mates tomorrow, the choice would be exclusively motivational: the muscle injury has not yet healed

There is no peace for the Rooster. For three days now Andrea Belotti has returned to work in the Trigoria technical center but-for now-he has never taken the field with the rest of the Giallorossi group. The attacker is still held back by the muscle injury sustained by kicking the (wrong) penalty against Turin, the same one that prevented him from training and taking part in the two friendlies played during the tour in Japan. A mockery for the yellow and red number 11 who hoped to take advantage of the break to recharge his batteries and get to top form when the championship resumes. Now, however, even his presence during the mini-retreat in Portugal – departure set for tomorrow – is in doubt (a decision will be made between today and tomorrow). See also Juve, hands on Zaniolo: Rome farther and farther away, here is the Juventus offer

The situation — Belotti is still far from a complete recovery and, less than 24 hours after taking off for the Algarve, it seems impossible that he will be able to join the rest of the team in the next seven days. So if Mourinho were to decide tomorrow to let him leave together with his teammates, the choice would be exclusively of a motivational nature. In fact, the club and Roma’s medical staff do not want to take any kind of risk and, at the moment, there are no reasons to rush recovery times. A “dangerous” situation for Gallo, who at this point could arrive at the resumption of the season in a non-optimal state of form. Just as had happened in August, after a summer spent training individually waiting for the call from the Friedkin club.

Renewal — The greatest danger is that of not having enough space to demonstrate that they deserve Roma. His contract with the Giallorossi will expire in June and, to trigger the automatic renewal for another two seasons, Tiago Pinto has set three objectives linked to the number of appearances reached, minutes played and goals scored (for now Belotti is stuck at 2). . In case of non-achievement, the center forward’s permanence in the capital will depend exclusively on him. Before proposing a new agreement, Roma are waiting for a signal from the player. If the Rooster doesn’t wake up, his adventure at the court of the Special One could even end at the end of the championship. His future is hand-in-hand with his performance over the next few months. See also Mourinho: “Here in Helsinki to win. We do not want to go down to the Conference to defend it "

