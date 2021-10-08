Belotti-Milan, Diavolo sul Gallo from Urbano Cairo’s Turin

Andrea Belotti back in the viewfinder of the Milan. The striker is due to expire at the end of the season with Torino and could leave the club of Urban Cairo on a free transfer. In the summer, the Gallo had been compared to Roma (which then invested heavily in Tammy Abraham, paid 40 million to Chelsea). Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan is rethinking after some informal approaches a few months ago.

Urban Cairo in the past few hours he admitted that the negotiations for Belotti’s renewal with Toro are at a standstill: “For the moment he hasn’t signed and I don’t think he wants to sign. I made an offer that went beyond my possibilities, I can’t force him to accept it. “

Belotti-Milan, Fiorentina: Gallo idea if Vlahovic starts. And Marotta’s Inter …

The attacking market is hotter and hotter. In the past few hours we remind you that the confirmation of the Fiorentina on the will not to renew on the part of Dusan Vlahovic: the auction has already started for the 21-year-old Serbian: from this point of view, Fiorentina could also swoop down Belotti (but also beware of Luka Jovic closed at real Madrid And Arthur Cabral of the Basel) and the attackers’ waltz round could also start as early as January without waiting for June. Gallus who is also followed byInter: at the end of the season the Nerazzurri could think of him, alongside him Edin Dzeko, to complete the department of the first tips.