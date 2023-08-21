Gallo hadn’t scored in Serie A since 2022: “This year I was able to prepare. New strikers? The club decides”
And if the new signing of Roma in attack was Andrea Belotti? Gallo hadn’t scored in Serie A since May 2002, and this is already quite a sensational fact for a centre-forward like him, who up until 2-3 years ago was among the best interpreters of the role. Not even a goal in the whole of last season and the little coveted palm of disappointment. Now the brace against Salernitana could represent a new beginning for him. “I missed being myself. I had a very difficult season, I didn’t prepare and I had some injuries. This year I started preparing without a hitch. When I’m 100%, I can be of great help. There it’s regret for not having won. The goal? To score as many goals as possible to help Roma.”
NEW RESOURCE
—
Roma are looking for a center forward on the market also considering Abraham’s injury, now this start from Gallo could change the cards on the table. “This is a question that the coach and the club are evaluating. I know that when I go on the pitch I have to do everything to help the team. Whoever arrives will be ready to help the team. However, when you draw at home it’s never a good There’s a lot to work on, we conceded two goals and we could have done something more in attack.”
#Belotti #Mous #signing
Leave a Reply