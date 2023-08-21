And if the new signing of Roma in attack was Andrea Belotti? Gallo hadn’t scored in Serie A since May 2002, and this is already quite a sensational fact for a centre-forward like him, who up until 2-3 years ago was among the best interpreters of the role. Not even a goal in the whole of last season and the little coveted palm of disappointment. Now the brace against Salernitana could represent a new beginning for him. “I missed being myself. I had a very difficult season, I didn’t prepare and I had some injuries. This year I started preparing without a hitch. When I’m 100%, I can be of great help. There it’s regret for not having won. The goal? To score as many goals as possible to help Roma.”