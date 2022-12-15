Belorusskaya opposition | Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is confident that Lukashenko will not introduce troops to Ukraine

In an interview HS leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya explained why the civil society in her country needs constant support from the West just like the Ukrainian one.

“Lukashenko knows that the majority of Belarusians are against the war. And this is the main reason for his caution,” said Tikhanovskaya in an interview with HS journalists on Tuesday.

Despite this, the president clinging to power is still, according to her, a war criminal and traitor. So as he allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through Belarus.

According to Tikhanovskaya, there are 10,000 Russian soldiers in her country now.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s performance in Helsinki. In English.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya в это не верит.

“Maximum, 2,000 soldiers. And basically, it’s his own guard,” she says.

On Tuesday The leader of the Belarusian opposition spoke in Helsinki at a conference organized by the Finnish Institute of Foreign Policy. In her opening speech, she said that there are about 5,000 political prisoners in Belarusian prisons now.

This is significantly more than the number reported by the Belarusian public organization Vesna. According to her, there were 1,437 political prisoners in the list on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of convicts on political motives who don’t want to recognize themselves as “political prisoners” and don’t want to ask for help from human rights organizations,” Tikhanovskaya explains.

According to her opinion, people are afraid of pressure, as well as the final deprivation of their rights: “The rights of political prisoners in prisons are clearly less than those of other convicts. For example, regarding the right to copy. In addition, many people are afraid not only of pressure on themselves, but also of those difficulties that their relatives and friends may face”.

And that’s not all.

“For political reasons, there are enough civil servants and soldiers in prisons.”

Tikhanovskaya says that she knows about these indicators, but she can’t tell – how much they correspond to reality. In Belarus, according to her, there is practically no support for the Russian invasion. On the contrary, 86% of citizens oppose this war.

“Belarusians do not support Russian imperialism. In addition, we have a good geographical position in this sense.”

Under this thesis, she means such neighbors as, for example, Lithuania and Poland, which demonstrated that prosperity and freedom can be achieved by democratic methods.

Тихановская he thinks that Ukraine needs decent military help so that it can “respond to armed attacks”. At the same time, she reminds that civil societies in Ukraine and Belarus equally need European support.

“Гражданское общество is like a telephone,” she explains. “It requires constant recharging. People should know that they support them and that they don’t leave them alone.”

Article first published 13.12.2022.

