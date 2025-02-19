Belorado has become a catalog of sedevacantists. When just ten days ago they announced the presence in Arriondas of Bishop Rafael CLoquell, of Valencian origin but formed in the Sedevacantism in Germany, it now seems that a disciple of his has taken the relay and, from now on, Father Manuel -»of German origin» , according to the press release- will be in charge of “administering the sacraments” to the ex-religious, in which he has renamed, without any Rubor, as «Chapel of the restaurant of Clausura Santa María del Chicu».

According to the press manager, the collaboration of the religious sedevacantistas with the exmonjas “is rotary.” Thus, “they help the sisters in the daily masses and they are figures that come and go, they are rotating and collaborate with the daily religious activity,” he adds, as he confirms that “the priest Father Manuel has already done the first Mass in the Chapel of the Santa María del Chicu Clausura Restaurant of the Nuns in Arriondas ».

Actually, the reasons for this continuous transit are very diverse and the circumstances that lead them to abandon the much more mundane monasteries than the ex -religious people tell in their press releases. The first to arrive at Belorado, just at the origin of the schism, were the excommunicated bishop Pablo Rojas and his faithful priest, the cocktail cure Jose Ceacero. They arrived with the aura of representing an important sedevacantist entity, the pia union of San Pablo Apóstol, which, according to them had several chapels, a flourishing seminar in Alar del Rey (Palencia) and the support of the High Biscay Society.

But, as ABC demonstrated, there were neither the faithful, nor noble, nor properties, nor chapels, and the King’s Alar seminar was barely inhabited by Rojas and Ceacero and his German shepherds, with whom the bishop occurs bucolic The banks of the Castilla Canal that is born there. The Pía Unión was rather reduced to a couple of friends – they know since their childhood years in Linares – who tried to be Catholic priests but were not accepted in the seminar.









The prominence they took in the first moments of the scandal, especially that of the cocktail cure that became improvised spokesman as their daily part at the doors of the monastery. An attitude that the ex -religious did not like, especially the exabadesa, who expelled them from Belorado just when the archbishopric of Burgos decreed the excommunication of the ten religious who had starred in the schism by reneging from the authority of the Pope and the Catholic Bishops . Rojas was very hurt by the decision and then recognized ABC that they had been “used” by the ex -religious.

“We walked free and alone in defense of the Catholic faith,” they said then, but the truth is that the abrupt expulsion of the excommunicated bishop and the cocktail cure then left the exmonjas without a chaplain to celebrate the sacraments in the cenobium and give them assistance Religious Something little in accordance with a community that argues that at the origin of its break with Rome is its desire to live with authenticity the consecrated life.

He approached Belorado something later, already at the end of summer, the Argentine priest Sergio Casas Silva, who to his ecclesiastical training Within the Catholic Church, but its relationship with Sedevacantism led to it was excommunicated. In addition, according to Casas Silva, ‘Subcondition’ was re -ordered by the Bishop Sedevacantista John Hesson, although he denies has presided over that ordination.