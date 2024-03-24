Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

Breuil-Cervinia is one of the most famous ski regions in the Alps – and has now put a naming dispute behind it.

Breuil-Cervinia – Over 350 kilometers of slopes: Breuil-Cervina in the South Tyrolean Aosta Valley, together with the ski areas Zermatt and Valtournenche (both Switzerland), is one of the largest ski areas in the Alps, according to the Aosta Valley tourist portal. In the border area of Italy located, the place itself has an eventful history – which residents and the city council reminded tourists last year.

The town of Breuil was French-speaking until 1861, when it became part of the new Kingdom of Italy. It was only during the Italianization wave of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini that Breuil was given the Italian name Cervinio. And the Italian name, enforced by fascism, remained even after the end of the war; Breuil-Cervina became an internationally known ski resort with a double name. Community representatives wanted to change this last year.

Italian ski resort Le Breuil-Cervina was renamed in 2023

In April 2023, a local council resolution followed that was supposed to change the place again. In April, the municipal representatives of Valtournenche, to which the town belongs, decided to delete the name acquired during fascism. Since April last year, Le Breuil has only been called Le Breuil – perhaps also to send a signal against the rise of right-wing parties in Italy and the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

A ski resort is struggling for its name: Cervinio should only be called Le Breuil – but things are changing. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Design Pics

It was only late in the year that there was an outcry from the population who wanted to keep the double name. According to reports, residents were unaware of the name swap until it was announced that signs were to be swapped. Tourists who like to come to the popular Italian vacation spot are also said to have complained.

Decision made: This is what the Italian ski resort near the Matterhorn will be called in the future

Now there was, according to the Italian portal ansa.it the about-face: the new mayor, who supported last year's decision, was also “no longer so sure”. She called the decision to reverse a name change “unprecedented,” but ultimately voted for the old name Le Breuil-Cervinia.

Cervinia – the name can stay and continues to decorate the ski area with the Italian name for the nearby Matterhorn. Because Matterhorn means Cervino in Italian. (cat)