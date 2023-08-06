Target of environmentalists, hydroelectric plant in Pará delivers energy volume close to 100% only in half of the year

A target of environmentalists before and after its construction, the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant did not generate the total amount of energy for which it was projected on any day in 2023. The undertaking has the capacity to produce 11,233 MW (that is, 11.2 GW ). It generated 1,411 MW on average in July –12% of capacity.

The hydroelectric plant is on the Xingu River, in Pará, which will host the Amazon Summit on August 8 and 9, 2023. Heads of State and leaders will debate the preservation of the environment.

The plant has been criticized since its conception by environmental entities due to deforestation, flooding of the forest region and the flooding of indigenous lands – which ended up not happening after a change in the project.

In the first 7 months of 2023, Belo Monte’s average generation was 6,710 MW, around 60% of capacity. The data is from ONS (National System Operator). Production was higher in March and April, the rainy season in the Amazonian summer. The production record was on April 4: 10,803 MW.

Generation fell from May onwards and reached its lowest level in July. It recorded only 552 MW, less than 5% of the energy projected for the plant, on the last 16th. Reason: low flow of the Xingu river, which is going through a dry period.

Only two of Belo Monte’s 18 turbines are in operation today because of the low level of the Xingu River. The current flow rate is 2,000 m³ of water per second. Each turbine has a capacity of 611.11 MW – equivalent to an Angra 1 nuclear power plant (with around 640 MW).

The complex currently has 15 turbines in operational condition – 3 are under planned maintenance. As of November, when the rainy season begins, Belo Monte will be able to operate fully again, with 18 generating units.

BIGGER RESERVOIR

Being in a region where it rains significantly from December to May, but has prolonged periods of drought in the following months, Belo Monte should have a larger reservoir, according to the Power360 found out.

The hydroelectric plant has a flooded area of ​​about 480 km². By the original project, it should have been 1,200 km², but in the discussions that preceded implementation, the idea was defeated. If the model had been implemented, today the plant’s capacity would be 19 GW, instead of 11.2 GW.

The change was made precisely because of protests by environmentalists and local communities, especially indigenous people, who would have their lands flooded. The project was remodeled to reduce the socio-environmental impact on the region and not flood neighboring indigenous lands.

Construction of Belo Monte began in 2011. It was inaugurated in 2016, in a project that cost around R$ 20 billion. The last of the 18 turbines was inaugurated only in November 2019. As it is a “run-of-river” hydroelectric plant, that is, without a reservoir, only delivers a volume of energy close to what was projected in half of the year.

ONS chart shows Belo Monte’s annual generation curve. The plant reached the peak of energy production in 2021, on February 27 (11,134 MW), during the rainy season. Based on historical data, the tendency is for generation at the plant to drop even more in the coming months, with a recovery starting in November.

OPERATOR SAYS THAT SITUATION IS NORMAL

wanted by Power360The Norte Energia, which operates the plant, informed that the Belo Monte HPP project was premised on causing the least possible environmental impact and generating a large energy production capacity during the Amazonian winter, normally from December to May. Here is the note on full (621 KB).

“In the period when Belo Monte is generating a high amount of energy, it allows the recovery and storage of the reservoirs in the Southeast region, which are filling up, and the hydroelectric plants in that region can therefore store energy. This energy starts to be released by the Southeast when Belo Monte, as a result of the decrease in the flow of the river Xinguneeds to reduce its generation”says the company.

Norte Energia also stated that Belo Monte was the hydroelectric plant that most generated renewable energy for Brazil in the 1st half of 2023. It produced 9.4% of all energy used in the country, equivalent to the consumption of 30 million homes.