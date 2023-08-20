Law applies to public and private institutions of basic education; project is authored by Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG)

The City Council of Belo Horizonte (MG) enacted this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) the law that prohibits the use of neutral language in public and private schools of basic education in the city. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the capital of Minas Gerais (full–7 MB), which makes it officially effective.

the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) is the author of the project that gave rise to the law. At the time of creation, in February 2021, he was a Belo Horizonte councilor. The proposal was approved on April 24 of this year. In June, the mayor of the capital of Minas Gerais, fuad noman (PSD) vetoed the text, however, on August 8, BH councilors overturned the veto of the chief executive of the city.

By law, basic education schools in Belo Horizonte must use the language in accordance with the teaching rules established based on the national guidelines for Education, the Volp (Orthographic Vocabulary of the Portuguese Language) and the grammar elaborated in the last orthographic reform of 2009 It also establishes that institutions that do not comply with the law will suffer “administrative sanctions” defined by decree of the Executive Power of the capital of Minas Gerais.

On his profile on X (ex-Twitter), deputy Nikolas Ferreira celebrated enactment and said he hopes his proposed law will be “example” for Brazil. “In BH, there are no more Elu and Todes. The Portuguese language will be respected”he declared.

A survey of Power360 done in February of this year showed that 58 projects by state and district deputies tried to ban neutral language in 4 years. As of the date of the survey, 20 of these proposals were from PL congressmen, the same party as the former president. Jair Bolsonaro and Nikolas Ferreira.