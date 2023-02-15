The president of FC Cartagena, Paco Belmonte, traveled yesterday to Tarragona, where he attended a meeting called by LaLiga in the afternoon to take stock of the first year of operation of the Impulse Plan. 40 of the 42 professional clubs attended an appointment that took place at the PortAventura Convention Center. In said meeting, with 450 attendees, they analyzed the effects that the investment of the almost 2,000 million euros that the CVC investment fund is having on the First and Second teams has had on Spanish football.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, defended the agreement with CVC and assured that “among all of us we are doing a good job.” The Efesé has already entered 4.2 of the 6 million that it will receive from the Impulse Plan. The turnover of the albinegro club grew by 32% last year, up to 9.9 million.

The club has paid 90% of the guarantee required to be able to compete in the Second Division

Cartagena has already paid 90% of the guarantee required by LaLiga to compete in professional football, in this case the Second Division. The total amount amounts to 2,350,000 euros, of which the Albinegro club has paid 2,107,000 to date.

The entity chaired by Paco Belmonte has 234,000 euros left to pay between now and June. It will be then when LaLiga officially stops requesting that amount and the team can compete in the Second Division without paying that ‘toll’ for it.

The employers chaired by Javier Tebas requests this money from all the clubs that make the leap from the old Second B. Efesé did it in July 2020 and that same summer they already had to pay half a million. Since then, LaLiga subtracts quotas every month. This guarantee would be returned in the event of relegation, apart from the aid of 1,250,000 euros from the compensation fund.