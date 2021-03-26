Algeria (dpa)

Djamel Belmadi, the coach of the Algerian national football team, sent a strong message and warned against doing what he described as dangerous games that make the team a victim of conflicts and reduce its chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup Finals.

Belmadi said after the return of the Algerian national team mission, today, Friday, coming from Zambia after playing a match against its national team yesterday in the African Nations Cup qualifiers: I am associated with my country. The truth of things, and whatever happens, I am an athlete, not a politician.

Belmadi added: The atmosphere must be clear and clean, but unfortunately we notice the opposite, so some parties must pay attention to what they are doing.

Belmadi stressed, in statements carried by Al-Nahar newspaper on its website, his and his players ‘determination to fulfill the fans’ dream of qualifying for the World Cup finals.

Numerous sources spoke of anger Belmadi, due to the circumstances surrounding the team due to the deep disagreement between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Football Association, which was forced to set the date of its regular and electoral general assemblies for the 5th and 15th of next April, before adapting its basic regulations as demanded by the International Federation of the Game. FIFA, “who threatened him with” the prescribed penalties. “