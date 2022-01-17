Belmadi said in a press conference after facing Algeria and Equatorial Guinea, that he “is a man who loves challenges,” adding that he “believes in the possibility of the team reaching the next round.”

He explained that the Algerian team will strive to win against Ivory Coast in the last match of the group stage.

Belmadi expressed his regret for the absence of the final touch in front of the opponent’s goal, as scoring one goal would have freed the comrades of winger Riyad Mahrez, according to the Algerian newspaper “Al-Shorouk”.

Belmadi expected that the team’s upcoming confrontation would be similar to the “final”, noting that Ivory Coast includes players with high individual skills, which will make the “greens” task difficult.

Belmadi concluded his speech, stressing his support for the team’s players, pointing out that he informed them of his responsibility for the results achieved, and the need to focus on the Ivory Coast meeting away from any psychological pressure.

The Algerian team, the defending champion, suffered a shocking loss against modest Equatorial Guinea, with a goal scored by Esteban Obiang in the 70th minute, to give his country the victory, and end a series of 35 matches without a loss for the Algerian team, which is a record at the African level.

Algeria had fallen into the trap of a goalless draw with Sierra Leone at the start of its campaign to defend its title, and it needed a victory over Ivory Coast in the last round in order to avoid an early farewell.