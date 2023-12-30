Paris (AFP)

Djamel Belmadi, coach of the Algerian national team, excluded his player Said Benrahma, but kept Youssef Atal in the official squad of the “Desert Warriors” to compete in the African Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Côte d’Ivoire between January 13 and February 11 next.

Belmadi preferred to exclude Benrahma, the English player for West Ham United, after a dispute occurred between them during the friendly match between Egypt and Algeria on October 16, when the latter refused to shake hands with his coach after he was replaced, in a shot that sparked widespread comments on social media.

On the other hand, Atal, who has not played for French club Nice since mid-October, was summoned. Atal was suspended for seven matches by the French Football League’s disciplinary committee, but he remained a key player with the Algerian national team, where he played three matches.

The squad also included many stars who won the African Cup of Nations in 2019, such as Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia), Islam Slimani (Curitiba of Brazil), Ismail bin Nasser (Milan of Italy), and others.

The Algerian national team won the African Cup of Nations twice (1990 on home soil and 2019 in Egypt), and finished runner-up once (1980) and third twice (1984 and 1988).

The Greens qualified for the World Cup finals four times (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014), but failed to qualify for the last two editions in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.