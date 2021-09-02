Belmadi said during a press conference on Wednesday: “It is a shame that a country like Algeria does not have playable stadiums. The pretext of the heat and climatic conditions is not appropriate.”

Belmadi pointed to the disastrous situation of three of Algeria’s most prominent stadiums, starting from the Mustafa Chaker stadium in the Blida governorate, “50 km west of Algiers”, through the famous July 5 stadium, and reaching the stadium in Oran.

The director of the Chaker Stadium in Blida, Kamal Nasser, who received the lion’s share of Belmadi’s criticism, replied, “We will repair the areas that were damaged during the last period, and the stadium will be ready to receive the greens, in order to achieve a positive result.”

He pointed out that the deterioration of parts of the playing field is due to the effects of natural factors, the heat of the weather and the accompanying forest fires.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports considered Belmadi’s objective criticisms, and they should be taken into consideration, and newspaper sources indicated that the ministry decided to open an investigation with the aim of transforming the management of stadiums from an administrative mentality to a technical professional mentality.

Algerian football fans and sports specialists unanimously described Belmadi’s statements as the bitter truth, and sports journalist Moammar Boudi confirmed that the reason for the anger of the national voter was his failure to accept the complacency of the Chaker boat workers, as the stadium has not hosted any sports interview since March.

11 stadiums with worn floors

Boodai told Sky News Arabia: “Belmadi did not accept the idea of ​​not having a stadium that would host the African champion’s matches, especially since CAF had adopted only two stadiums to host the Greens’ matches, the Chaker Stadium and the July 5 Stadium.”

There are 11 stadiums in Algeria with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, but all of these stadiums suffer from grass, which makes them stadiums unable to host major matches, which explains Algeria’s tendency to play in neighboring countries sometimes.

In the same context, journalist Khadija Khedawi, who specializes in sports affairs, regretted the state of sports management in a country the size of a continent.

Khadija told Sky News Arabia: “Unfortunately, Algeria does not have a stadium with international standards and can receive an African team, not an international one. There is nothing left for Algeria but the Chaker stadium in the municipality, and the latter is suffering.”