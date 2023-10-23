Belluno, shot dead Bambotto: the deer “adopted” by the residents

Anger and indignation on social media over the death of Bambotto, the deer shot dead who had become a real mascot of Pecol, a hamlet of San Tommaso Agordino, in the province of Belluno.

The animal was famous in the area because it often entered people’s homes in search of food without any fear, as demonstrated by the video at the head of the article.

“This was Bambotto. He was born 7 years ago in Pecol and his mother Minerva immediately brought him to Giorgio’s doormat, entrusting him to us inhabitants and trusting him as she had done throughout her life. Since then he has become our beloved deer. I wrote it was because Bombotto died. Killed by a miserable man who believes he has accomplished a feat and instead has only branded himself for life like a poor man who shot an animal that ate from your hands and let you cuddle him until he fell asleep peacefully” wrote Donatella Zemboli on the Facebook profile her.

In an interview with Dolomiti, the lady explains why the deer was loved by all the residents: “You could meet him on the road as he reached all the neighboring hamlets and stopped to eat everywhere by those who loved him like us. He often came into my house and then it was a challenge to get him out because his antlers were immense.”

The animal was killed by a hunter, probably from the area, only for the use of its horns. “This deer was killed by a 23-year-old hunter in compliance with the law. The current law on hunting and the hunting calendar of the Veneto Region have allowed this boy to kill an animal that is a friend of the inhabitants, tourists and all children” he wrote on his profile The regional councilor of the Veneto Democratic Party Andra Zanoni Facebook.

“I invite those who love animals and nature to take an active part in their protection, to also engage in politics, only with everyone’s commitment one day could we obtain laws that consider animals as beings to be protected and defended, the heritage of the whole the community, and not an object of entertainment for people without empathy and respect for animals and nature” concluded Zanoni.