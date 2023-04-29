Tragedy in Fonzaso, in the province of Belluno. A 50-year-old man committed suicide after his father died. The father, an 80-year-old, died of a heart attack after an argument with his son. Following the death of his parent, the man disappeared, only to be found lifeless two days later.

According to reports from Il Gazzettino, the man took his own life due to feelings of guilt. The whole community is shocked by what happened. A horrible story that also has the poor wife and mother of a family as its victim, who in the space of a few hours lost both her husband and her only son.

The mountain rescue, at the request of the carabinieri, intervened in the Pedesalto area to recover the body of the 50-year-old from Fonzaso. After his father’s death, the man left home and never returned. The 50-year-old’s body was reached by rescuers at the base of a cliff where he had fallen. The body was found, precisely, along a small access path to the water pipe.