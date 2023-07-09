Belluno, car mows down an entire family. The hypothesis of an accident volunteer

Traveling at at least 70 kilometers per hour, at a point where the limit is 50, Angelika Hutter, the 31-year-old German motorist who last Thursday killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, in Santo Stefano di Cadore, mowing them with your own vehicle. As reported by the agency Handlethe military also picked up the words of a witness who saw the woman arguing furiously with a person, getting into the car and leaving again squealing a few moments before the tragic epilogue. One of the hypotheses that is not excluded is that the investment of the family of Favaro Veneto (Venice) may have been deliberatefruit of one uncontrolled anger.



To validate this thesis the lack of any sign of braking, the fact that the road was straight at that point and that the military, who also today carried out an inspection for further checks, did not ascertain any sign of skidding before the point of impact.

Belluno, car mows down an entire family. German Angelika Hutter under arrest

Now Angelika Hutter is under arrest on charges of traffic homicide. As reported by the Corriere della Serafrom the Giudecca prison, in Venice, Angelika Hutter he keeps repeating: “Ich bin in einem Abgrund” (“I am in an abyss…”). The woman is well aware that she has gotten into trouble that is much bigger than her. On Friday afternoon she was able to speak with her public defender, the lawyer Giuseppe Triolo, the same one who will join her on Monday, when the thirty-one-year-old German will appear before the Belluno judge, Enrica Marson, for the hearing to validate her arrest for the road murder of the little Mattia Antoniello, of his father Marco, and of his grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin, which took place on Thursday afternoon in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in the Belluno area.

The meeting between Angelika Hutter and her lawyer lasted three hours, with the help of an interpreter made available by the German consulate. “I don’t remember anything that happened” he assured. But it is not excluded that the memory of those moments – when he swerved sharply getting onto the sidewalk and pointing the car at the small family of Venetian tourists – may resurface as the hours go by. What is certain is that she alternates moments of lucidity with others in which she bursts into uncontrollable tears. “Angelika is fighting an internal battle because she feels the responsibility of having killed three people” reflects the lawyer Triolo. “She continually refers to that ‘abyss’ but she doesn’t remember anything about the incident, like she had removed everything, like she hadn’t been there.”

