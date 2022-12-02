“Aisla represents a fundamental point of reference for patients with ALS, families, healthcare professionals and for research, and as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies I am absolutely aware of this. For this reason, I consider this wealth of experience and knowledge indispensable for the institutions. I can say right away that the ministry will be available to build an alliance, a sharing and, therefore, a planning of policies that can be increasingly comforting to people in conditions of fragility. The topics to be discussed there are many: non-self-sufficiency, caregivers, the possibility of helping, through INPS, to have an increasingly timely and appropriate recognition also with the progression of this pathology”. So Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policies, on the sidelines of today’s presentation in Rome of “My Voice”, the campaign promoted by Aisla in collaboration with NemoLab and the Nemo Clinical Centres.

“We will be there – added Bellucci – because we believe that the dignity of these experiences must be recognized by the institutions to create, as I said, an alliance between institutions, the private sector, the private social sector and the whole world of the third sector, which manages to give those answers of comfort and presence that often, unfortunately, the institutions do not give today “.