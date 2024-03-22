Who is Toni Belloni, Arnault's number two and pillar of LVMH. The farewell to the general management to return to Italy as president of the Italian branch

After over twenty years alongside the owner of LVMH, Antonio Belloni, known to all as 'Toni', he leaves the position of General Director and President of the Executive Committee and leaves the company's Board of Directors. “An essential partner” Arnault himself defines it, so important that he will not completely let go of the company, but will take the helm of LVMH Italia in the role of president.

Belloni's exit from the board of directors does not mark the end but rather a new phase of his leadership, continuing to maintain various responsibilities within the group. “Inspirational, always curious, and of unparalleled loyalty”, the French magnate praises him, “Toni was a fundamental architect of LVMH's success“. Now Belloni passes the baton of operational functions to Stéphane Bianchi, within the Watches & Jewelery Division for five years. Wei Sun Christianson, a lawyer at the New York Bar, will be proposed for the role on the board of directors.

Belloni has held an important position in the French luxury giant for years. A throne that is only one step behind that of Bernard Arnault, the transalpine tycoon third to Bezos and Musk. Those who know him paint him as extremely reserved, but in the world in which he has operated for years, his discretion is synonymous with power. Italian blood, originally from Gallarate, Belloni is a Lombard rooted in Francebut with a strong connection to its Milanese roots.

In his past career Belloni has always held roles of notable importance, he was president of Mot Hennessy Distribution Rus LLC, president and CEO of Parfums Luxe International and president of Procter & Gamble Europe SA. Toni's leap in quality occurred in 2001, the year in which Belloni experienced the golden age of LVMH's acquisitions, of which he too was a fundamental contributor. A climb achieved also by virtue of expertise in the sector Yves Carcellehistoric director of the Louis Vitton brand, who passed away in 2014 and with whom Belloni himself had a relationship of great professional esteem.

But what pushes Belloni to the top of the board is his close relationship with Arnault. In addition to being the president's most trusted collaborator, Belloni was frequently tasked with representing the group in crucial meetings for the company. It is precisely to him that the successes in the renovation and relaunch of the prestigious Parisian department store Bon marché, and above all from the renowned Sephora perfumery chain. Furthermore, Belloni still deserves credit for the results of the Italian brands in the French giant's portfolio, such as Bulgari, Fendi and, more recently, Loro Piana.

It is therefore not surprising that in 2008 Belloni received the honor of Chevalier de l'ordre national de la Legion d'honneur, awarded to him by the presidency of the French Republic at the time led by Nicolas Sarkozy, whose wedding Arnault was best man. And it is also not surprising that, as sources close to the entourage of the transalpine family explain, the Varese manager was also unofficially entrusted with the role of professional guide for Alexandre Arnault, the tycoon's third son. However, Alexandre, officially co-CEO of Rimowa, the German subsidiary of LVMH operating in the luggage sector, is still searching for his true role within the group, its so-called “place in the sun”.

In short, Belloni remains an irreplaceable figure for LVMH and for Arnault. Thanks to his incisive leadership, Italian influence and taste have become deeply rooted in the LVMH brand, making it an essential element of his identity.