From Dis to the Guardia di Finanza: waltz of seats also for the armed forces

The most political government of the last 11 years is faced with a decidedly complicated game, that of nominations. If much has already been written about the famous investees – and will continue to be done – there is another very delicate dossier on the tables of Giorgia Meloni and his loyalists: the one relating to the renewal of the heads of the Armed Forces, headed by the Guardia di Finanza. There could be a complex round of seats that would involve very important names on the political scene Italian.

The commanding general of the Finance Guard, Joseph Zafaranawould have seen his term expire in May of this year, but it was extended for a further 12 months. Piacentino, 59 years old, the number one of yellow flames has an age for retirement – perhaps through an appointment to the presidency of a large investee company – is still a long way off. For this, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.ithis name could be mentioned in case one decides to move Elisabetta Belloni from the Dis. This could happen for two reasons.

Subscribe to the newsletter

