Genoa – The Gaslini renewal and expansion campaign, started by the general manager Renato Botti. The board of directors, chaired by Edoardo Garrone, has given the go-ahead, on the manager’s proposal, for the appointment of three new head managers. Valerio Vellone is the new head of Pathological Anatomy: 44 years old, from Genoa, he arrives from the San Martino hospital, but his experiences in Campobasso and in some health facilities in Rome stand out in his curriculum.

