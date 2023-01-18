Home page World

The hit lists of names for children and animals are becoming increasingly similar. We’ll tell you here whether your animal family member’s name is trendy.

Kassel – Many a vet knows the saying: “The last child has fur”. More and more dogs and cats are listening to human names. A trend that has become increasingly popular in recent years. The background to the increasingly humane naming is probably that pets are now perceived as full family members. According to Study by the University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover almost half of the pet owners even describe their four-legged friends as a substitute for their own offspring.

It is often no longer possible to tell whether a child or a dog is being called in the park. An analysis of the TASSO database shows that the Germans also had clear favorites when it came to naming their four-legged friends in 2022. We have summarized for you below which dog and cat names top the list of the most popular animal names.

Pet Names: The Most Popular Dog Names in 2022

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a dog, cat or human child – the search for a suitable name is always a difficult matter. There is a wide range of possible names. Nevertheless, the Germans always fall back on the same names when giving names.

The animal protection organization TASSO eV, which operates Europe’s largest free pet register, has again evaluated the most popular dog and cat names in Germany for the year 2022. The top placements make it clear that pet owners have been inspired by Disney classics for years.

There is nothing wrong with that: According to TASSO statistics, it remains Luna the most popular animal name among both dog and cat ladies. Luna has been at the top of the top 10 list of most popular female dog names for more than a decade. Stay with the males baloo the favourite. Here is an overview of some of the more popular names:

female dogs

1. Luna

2. Nala

3. Bella

4. Maya/Maya

5. Frieda/Frida

6.Emma

7. Lilly/Lilli

8. Amy

9. Lucy

10. Kira

male dogs

1. Baloo/Balou

2.Milo

3.Charly/Charlie

4.Buddy

5. Bruno

6. Rocky

7. Leo

8. Loki

9. Lucky

10. Sammy

Pet Names: The Most Popular Cat Names in 2022

Similar to the dog ladies, there’s no surprise with the cat ladies: Luna stays ahead in 2022. At the tomcats sits down simba through again. The name rises completely new for the first time Mowgli in the ranking and throws out the name Max. Here is an overview of the most popular cat names:

female cats

1. Luna

2. Nala

3. Lilly/Lilli

4. billion

5. Lucy

6. Bella

7. Mimi

8. Maya/Maya

9. Mila

10. Frieda/Frida

male cats

1. Simba

2. Leo

3.Charly/Charlie

4. Baloo/Balou

5. Findus

6. Loki

7.Felix

8. Sammy

9. Mowgli

10. Tigers

The figures are based on the animals newly registered with TASSO in Germany between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. You can find an overview of the most popular animal names over the past ten years here.

Dogs and cats are the most popular pets in Germany. Numerous studies state that pets have a positive effect on our lives and can therefore also have an impact on our health. However, keeping a dog or a cat is not necessarily cheap – what pet owners should know. (Vivian Werg)