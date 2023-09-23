Bellissima is a 1951 film broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 9.50 pm. A 1951 drama film directed by Luchino Visconti with Anna Magnani and Walter Chiari. A Roman mother plays all her cards so that her daughter can enter the world of entertainment. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Maddalena Cecconi, wife of a master builder, has an only daughter, Maria, an eight-year-old girl, whom she adores. Maria is not beautiful but in the eyes of her mother she is beautiful and Maddalena would like a splendid future for her. When Stella Film announces a competition in Cinecittà for the girls of Rome to star in a new film, Maddalena decides to have Maria di lei participate in the competition and sacrifices time and money to prepare her worthily. At Cinecittà, while she is frantically looking for Maria, who has gotten lost in the labyrinth of buildings and offices, she comes across a certain Annovazzi, an assistant to the director, who in exchange for her help, manages to extract the last fifty thousand from her. lire.

Finally the moment of the audition arrives, but when the image of little Maria is projected in the room, the director and the assistants, seeing her so embarrassed and clumsy, burst into laughter. Maddalena, who sees everything from the operator’s cabin, burns with indignation and, after making a violent scene, takes the little girl away. In vain the director, who has discovered uncommon expressive qualities in her little girl, offers her an advantageous contract. The illusions have now fallen and Maddalena has the intruder chased away. She will keep her little girl for herself and her husband.

Beautiful: the cast of the film

Other actors in the cast are Tina Apicella, Gastone Renzelli, Tecla Scarano, Lola Braccini, Arturo Bragaglia, Nora Ricci, Gisella Monaldi, Linda Sini, Liliana Mancini, Teresa Battaggi, Alessandro Blasetti, Mario Chiari, Vittorio Musy Glori, Geo Taparelli, Luigi Filippo D'Amico, Corrado Mantoni. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Anna Magnani: Maddalena Cecconi

Tina Apicella: Maria Cecconi

Gastone Renzelli: Spartaco Cecconi

Walter Chiari: Alberto Annovazzi

Tecla Scarano: Tilde Spernanzoni, acting teacher

Arturo Bragaglia: the photographer

Lola Braccini: the photographer’s wife

Amalia Pellegrini: Norma

Nora Ricci: the ironer

Linda Sini: Mimmetta

Teresa Battaggi: the snobbish mother

Gisella Monaldi: the concierge

Alessandro Blasetti, Mario Chiari, Vittorio Musy Glori, Geo Taparelli, Luigi Filippo D’Amico, Corrado: themselves

Streaming and TV

Where to see Bellissima? The film airs this evening – Saturday 23 September 2023 – in prime time on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm. The Viale Mazzini channel is available on button 3 on the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming – via smartphone, PC and tablet – can access RaiPlay, the Rai platform that allows you to follow all the programs broadcast on TV channels in streaming. Anyone who wants to watch the film later can always do so on RaiPlay thanks to the on demand function. Good vision!