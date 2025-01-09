The Englishman and the Canary Islander challenged the Mallorca players after Real Madrid’s third goal
The 94th minute passed, Rodrygo He scored 3-0 and with that the game seemed closed. Until suddenly, out of nowhere, Bellinghamwalking from the left wing, entered the Mallorca area, approached Maffeo and…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Bellinghams #slap #Maffeo #Asencios #provocative #kisses
Leave a Reply