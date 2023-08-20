Jude Bellingham has become the alpha and omega of Real Madrid in record time. If San Mamés served as an extraordinary letter of introduction for a player out of the ordinary, the Power Horse Stadium witnessed this Saturday a round job by the British. A double and an assist from ‘5’ helped Real Madrid knock down a brave Almería who, as against Rayo, was left without a prize.

Arribas, the talent that was forged at La Fábrica, put Almería ahead when the two teams were still testing their intentions. But the premature setback did not affect Real Madrid, who equalized through Bellingham when they had not reached the middle of the first half. Vicente Moreno’s men, as courageous as they were when they started the championship, recovered well, challenged Carlo Ancelotti’s team from the front before the break and kept up their challenge after passing through the changing rooms. But Bellingham ended up overcoming the resistance of the Indálicos offering a wide range of offensive records that make him the great hope of this Madrid without a nine on guard that has started the League entrusted to the facility to see the door of its new star.

Ancelotti made two changes with respect to the starting eleven that had imposed itself with authority the previous week in San Mamés, both of a forced nature. Rüdiger accompanied Alaba in the back line due to Militao’s injury and Kroos replaced Camavinga in the midfield, overloaded. Vicente Moreno raised four variants on the formation that he arranged against Rayo in Almería, with the first ownership of Arribas as a prominent note.

Almeria Maximiano, Pubill (Pozo, min. 69), Chumi, Édgar, Akieme, Baba (Lázaro Vinicius, min. 92), Robertone (Melero, min. 69), Ramazani (Koné, min. 61), Arribas (Puigmal, min. 92), Embarba and Luis Suárez. 1 – 3 real Madrid Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Tchouaméni, Valverde (Lucas Vázquez, min. 89), Kroos (Camavinga, min. 71), Bellingham (Joselu, min. 81), Rodrygo (Modric, min. 71) and Vinicius (Brahim, min. 89). Goals:

0-1: minutes 3, you arrive. 1-1: minutes 19, Bellingham. 1-2: min. 60, Bellingham. 1-3: min. 73, Vinicius.

Referee:

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee). He admonished Chumi.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 2nd day of the League, played at the Power Horse Stadium in front of 17,561 spectators.

The man from Madrid earns his living in Andalusia after a lifetime being one of the great talents of La Fábrica. Neither with Zidane nor with Ancelotti did he finish establishing himself in the Real Madrid first team, but less than three minutes were enough for him at the Power Horse Stadium to endorse the curse of the former that weighs on the ‘white house’. A pass from Robertone on the left wing and a cross to the far post helped the ’19’ from Almería to hit his training club, winning the game against Kroos and poking his head into Lunin’s jaws. The action punished the bad retreat of the visitors, who conceded a lethal counter from a set piece in their favour.

Real Madrid was presented with a scenario similar to that of last year, when Ramazani put Almería ahead shortly after the start of a clash that ended up overturning Ancelotti’s side in the second half. It didn’t take so long for the current runner-up in the League to react this time, neutralizing the disadvantage in a play in which the locals claimed both handball and offside from Bellingham without luck.

The Englishman has landed on his feet in his new team, of which he is already commander-in-chief. And his relationship with the goal offers, for now, the records of that nine that Real Madrid does not have. As in San Mamés, the former Dortmund player defined as naturally as he was effectively, chasing an extension from Valverde to Carvajal’s center to cross tight to the post of Maximiano, a debutant with Almería.

The exchange of blows responded to the willingness of the two contenders for the give and take. Vicente Moreno wants an intrepid Almería. He demonstrated it against Rayo by being the team with the most shots on the first day and the presence of Real Madrid did not make him give up his principles. Ancelotti’s squad appreciated it, who caressed the second in a cross shot by Rodrygo, ubiquitous on the offensive front.

Almería also threatened with three lashes from the front, two from Robertone and another from Baba, which helped Lunin to reaffirm himself in his foreseeable last dance before handing over the gloves to Kepa. His saves were the result of a permeable Madrid in the final stretch of a first half that, however, ended with Kroos’s traditional pass into the net, although the Teutonic goal was invalidated by a previous stomp from Carvajal to Akieme.

another show



One of the great virtues of Real Madrid in its league debut was its ability to armor itself in the divide and hardly allow any arrivals from Athletic. The script that was developed in Almería was another story. Those of Vicente Moreno crossed a much less mined field and stepped on the front with some assiduity. The arrivals emboldened the Indálicos, but when the lawsuit looked better for the locals, Bellingham appeared again to consummate the comeback. Kroos activated the periscope and the British midfielder beat Maximiano by combing the ball with his neck. Each appearance of the Stourbridge is a show.

He was able to sentence Rodrygo with another shot that was crossed by Osasco, set up by a sharp Carvajal. Luis Suárez also touched the tie with a point-blank header that invited Ancelotti to shelter with the energy of Camavinga’s headdress and Modric’s pause, at the cost of sacrificing Rodrygo and leaving Vinicius as a lone ranger up front. Of course, the Fluminense had a luxury squire in the figure of Bellingham, who after sealing the double finished off the job by assisting the Brazilian so that the ‘7’ scored against Almería with a goal of sublime beauty. With his partnership with Benzema broken, an exciting partnership with the British emerges for a once again surgical Real Madrid.