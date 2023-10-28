Bellingham, with two goals in the second half, gave Real Madrid the victory against Barcelona (1-2) in the EA Sports LaLiga match, which was played this Saturday, October 28, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Real Madrid came back to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the LaLiga El Clásico thanks to a double in the second half from their top scorer, Jude Bellingham, who continues to impress with his 13 goals and three assists in 13 games since joining. He joined from Borussia Dortmund.

In the 6th minute, after two rebounds in the Merengue defense, Gündogan was left alone against Kepa and placed the ball on the right side of the Madrid goal, thus beginning the team led by Xavi Hernández taking the lead on the scoreboard.

Real Madrid’s comeback came in the second half. First with a great strike by Bellingham from outside the area in the 68th minute and then with another goal, in added time, which marked the victory after collecting a pass from Luka Modric inside the area.

“Even a draw would be unfair for us after the game we played; it seemed like they had given up and then those embarrassing blows came to surprise us. It’s a shame,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández told DAZN.

Real Madrid leads the standings with 28 points, tied with Girona. Barça is third with 24, two more than Atlético de Madrid, which has two fewer games.

With Reuters and EFE