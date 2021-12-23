The German club will try to convince the Englishman to stay anyway …

The Borussia Dortmund is in the midst of many transfer market rumors. If the most important deal is certainly the one related to the name of Erling Haaland, that of should also not be underestimated Jude Bellingham, English star highly sought after by many big Europeans.

The 18-year-old is talking rather insistently in Liverpool, a team very interested in him. So that’s it according to the BBC, which he quotes Football Insider, the German club may have found the right formula to convince his member to stay in Germany again. As? No monstrous offers on the contract – Or rather, not only.

In fact, in addition to an increase in salary, the gialloneri would have promised to Bellingham to … buy his younger brother Jobe, 16. The very young Englishman currently plays in Birminghan City U18 but could soon see his career take a major turn. The Borussia Dortmund sees in Jude Bellingham a big talent for the future and thinks that having bought his younger brother there could be the basis to keep him in Germany.

The Giallonero company would be trying this move to block the interests of the big Europeans, Liverpool above all.

December 23, 2021

