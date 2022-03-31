Jude Victor William Bellingham, 18, is the player chosen by Madrid to become the new Luka Modric from 2023. All the reports that the club’s technical management has about the English pearl of Borussia Dortmund are highly positive and coincide in pointing him out as the most prepared footballer, physically and technically, to occupy in the future Huge gap that Modric will leave when I leave Real Madrid.

The operation is set for him summer 2023 because the little croatian genius has more than earned your renewal. In fact, the club will announce its continuity for one more season (2022-23) as soon as the course ends in May. That will allow Luka to play the next World Cup in Qatar with Croatia as a Real Madrid player. and fully, despite the fact that in September (the 9th) he will be 37 years old. It was his wish and Madrid will attend to him because his performance this course is being superlative and has more than earned the renewal on the pitch. In our league Modric has played 64% of the possible minutes and has been a starter in 69% of the occasions. In fact, he has two goals and five assists in the domestic competition.

But it was necessary to look ahead and Bellingham (will turn 19 on June 29) meet all the conditions to complete that midfield rejuvenationwhat in two seasons could be made up of Touchameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham. The young British player wears a splendid course in Dortmund, with a total of 37 games played, 6 goals scored and 13 assists given. That last section is the one that has ended up convincing Madrid, since it has a great vision of the game. The same that Dortmund has with young talents. He signed him from Birmingham City two years ago for 25 million euros. In the English club he left such a memory, despite his youth, that they decided remove his shirt with 22. Same number he has at Borussia. In Madrid it will vacate Isco this very summer…

Jude Bellingham’s stats this season.

BeSoccer Pro

the good relationship existing between Real Madrid and Borussia would facilitate the negotiation. It does not have a termination clause, although the current market value of Bellingham in Olocip is 77.9 million of euros, an amount that could keep climbing for the summer of 2023, which is when it will be time to sit down at the table. He is the player in the Bundesliga who creates the most value for his team with the fouls he receives (+0.652) and among the Dortmund squad he leads metrics such as passes in game change, successful offensive duels and through balls. The artificial intelligence (AI) developed by Olocip predicts that, under Ancelotti’s orders, Bellingham would improve in many facets, especially in the offensive aspect and in the construction of the game. His actions would help generate a goal every four games for the white team and his contribution to the white team would increase by 35% compared to what he currently contributes to Dortmund.

But between Florentino Pérez and Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Dortmund, there is a excellent relationship, as seen with assignments of Achraf and Reinier, and the talks maintained until now by Haaland. Although the operation will end up around 100 million euros, the Englishman would arrive at the Bernabéu with 20 years and therefore it would be easy to pay him off with many years of contract ahead. Bellingham charges 247,000 euros a month in Dortmund (about three million net a year) for which your tab would not be a problem. Also has contract with Adidaswhich brings him closer to the commercial interests of Madrid, which is also contractually linked to the same German brand.

Bellingham’s projection is unstoppable. He was second in the last two ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘Trofeo Kopa’ awards, both won by Pedri, which accredit the best players in Europe and the world who are under 21 years of age. With England already played the last Eurocup and accumulate 10 caps. If Bellingham’s arrival is consummated in 2023, he will be the first English player in their ranks since David Beckham left in June 2007. Before him were Owen, Woodgate, McManaman or Cunningham…