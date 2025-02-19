Next Sunday, March 2, one of the great events of the season in LaLiga EA Sports for Verdiblancos fans will take place at 4:15 p.m. Betis-Real Madrid. The meeting will be played at Benito Villamarín, so a massive assistance of Betic fans is expected with the aim of supporting his team.

The meringues, seconds in the classification with 51 points, surpass (with a day further ahead) widely to the Verdiblancos, who occupy the eighth position with 32 points, that is, 19 less. Real Madrid always has a imposing presence in the fieldwith players of great value in the market, such as Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham or Rodrygo, among others.

Recently, the white team lost one of its great referents after the match against Osasuna. Your English player, Jude Bellinghamhe was sanctioned after insulting the collegiate MUNUERA MONTERO In the 39th minute of the first part. According to the arbitration report, the player said textually in English: «Fuck off». For this action, the young man born in Stourbridge, 21, has been sanctioned with two games, so he will not be able to play against Betis at the beginning of next month.

It will be a hard party for the Betics, who will face one of the great powers of the Spanish League, surpassed only by Barcelona.