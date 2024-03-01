On February 10, Jude Bellingham was injured in the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Girona after suffering a stomp from Pablo Torre that forced him to ask for a substitution and he was substituted in the 56th minute of the match.
After almost three weeks away from the playing fields in which he has missed three games, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the English footballer is in optimal condition to play against Valencia.
“He is one hundred percent, everything he has done and needed to do on an individual level is fine, he is comfortable with his ankle, he is at his best, he is going to play,” the Italian coach said at a press conference.
Real Madrid will visit the Mestalla stadium this Saturday to face Valencia on matchday 27 of LaLiga. An always complicated exit and even more so taking into account all the controversy generated around Vinicius and the racist insults that he received from some of the fans last year. Ancelotti spoke about this matter at a press conference
Possibility of not calling Vinicius: “Our idea is to go play a strong football match, and Valencia's idea is the same. The teams and the fans want a show. Don't forget what happened last year, because racist acts must be condemned and identified. Valencia did very well, identifying whoever committed that crime. It is a city that has experienced a tragedy, we want to be in solidarity with those families. We want to do the best possible for that.”
Will you talk to the player before the game?: He is prepared to do his best. “I have nothing to add, we only talked about how to create problems for Valencia, a very well organized team,” added the coach.
