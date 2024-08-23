Bad news for Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham, one of the mainstays of the team at the start of the season, was unable to finish training on Friday after suffering a knock. Medical tests confirmed that the England international has an injury to the plantar muscle of his right leg, which will keep him off the pitch for at least a month. The midfielder will miss six key league games, including the clashes against Valladolid, Betis and Real Sociedad, among others. In addition, he will not be available for the England team’s commitments in the Nations League.
This loss is a major blow to Ancelotti’s plans, who had been banking heavily on Bellingham as a central part of his tactical system. The Englishman had been an undisputed starter in the Real Madrid midfield, playing as an inside midfielder, a position that Ancelotti had adjusted slightly this year to enhance his offensive qualities without losing his defensive work capacity. Now, the Italian coach faces the task of reorganising the team to fill the gap left by the young British talent.
With the departure of Toni Kroos from the team at the end of last season, Real Madrid’s midfield options have been reduced, but there are still players capable of taking Bellingham’s place. The first candidate is Luka Modric, whose experience and quality remain crucial for the team. Although he has had a more secondary role at the start of the season, the Croatian could return to the starting elbow as a midfielder, contributing his vision of the game and ability to control the midfield. Modric, although no longer having the physical freshness of his best years, is still a player capable of making the difference in the most demanding matches.
Another viable option is Dani Ceballos. The Andalusian midfielder has shown on several occasions his versatility and ability to adapt to different roles in the centre of the pitch. Ceballos could take Bellingham’s place as a midfielder, providing creativity, ball control and getting into the opposition’s box. Although he is still recovering from an injury, his return could be essential to give the team balance in the period when Bellingham is not available. Ceballos has a style of play that would fit well in the midfield role, occupying the same area of the pitch as Bellingham or even replacing Modric if the Croatian needs a rest.
Ancelotti could also consider a tactical change to minimise the impact of Bellingham’s absence. The Italian manager could opt for a system that includes a playmaker, which would open the door for the likes of Brahim Díaz or Arda Güler. Both players have the ability to play this role with ease and bring freshness to the team’s attack.
Brahim Díaz, who has had limited opportunities so far, could be an interesting option as a playmaker in a more attacking formation. His ability to move between the lines, his creativity and his ability to assist the forwards make him an attractive option. With Brahim in the playmaker role, Ancelotti could return to a system closer to 4-2-3-1, where Vinícius and Rodrygo would continue to act as wingers and a double base of Tchouaméni and Valverde or Modric would be maintained.
On the other hand, Arda Güler is also an interesting alternative for the attacking midfielder position. The young Turkish talent, who has dazzled in pre-season, has the technical quality and vision to be a creative piece in the final third of the pitch. Although his season has started with physical problems, if available, Güler could be an ideal solution to take on the attacking midfield role, allowing Ancelotti to use a system more focused on possession and creating chances from midfield.
With Bellingham out, Ancelotti will have to once again demonstrate his ability to tactically reorganise the team. Depending on the opponent, the coach could opt for a more experienced midfield with Modric and Ceballos as midfielders, or opt for a more attacking system with Brahim Díaz or Arda Güler as playmakers.
The truth is that Real Madrid have a versatile squad, capable of adapting to adversity. The depth of the squad will allow Ancelotti to experiment with different combinations until Bellingham is ready to return to the pitch. Although the loss of the Englishman is a significant loss, the quality and variety of options available allow Madrid to remain competitive in the demanding matches ahead.
Ancelotti has multiple cards in his hand, and the key will be finding the right balance to not lose momentum in the league while Bellingham recovers. The versatility of the squad will be key to navigate this difficult part of the season.
