Bad news for Carlo Ancelotti and for all Real Madrid fans. Jude Bellingham will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the League match against Girona.
From the white club, they have issued a statement informing of the player's injury: “After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in his left ankle. Pending evolution,” they say from the club's medical services.
Although the time of absence is not specified, the usual thing in these cases is that the player is away from the playing fields for two weeks, so he will miss the Champions League round of 16 match against Leipzig, a duel that is played this Tuesday in Germany.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Bellingham #misses #Champions #League #leg #Madrid #injury #Englishman #long
Leave a Reply