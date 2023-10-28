Madrid (dpa)

Young English star Jude Bellingham led his Real Madrid team to an exciting victory at the stadium of its host Barcelona, ​​2-1, in the “Classico” Spanish League match, which brought them together in the eleventh round.

German international Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal for Barcelona in the sixth minute, and his young English star, Jude Bellingham, equalized for Real Madrid in the 68th minute. In the second minute of stoppage time, Bellingham played the heroic role and snatched the winning goal for the Royal Club.

Real Madrid raised its score to 28 points in the lead, while Barcelona’s score stopped at 24 points in third place.

Girona defeated its guest Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday, raising its score to 28 points, in second place on goal difference behind Real Madrid.