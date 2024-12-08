Real Madrid breathes knowing that Jude Bellingham, their fittest player (he has scored a goal in five games in a row), is not injured. The Englishman left the Girona match with discomfort at the hour mark and the medical tests carried out this morning determined that he does not suffer any injury and is fit to travel to Bergamo tomorrow. The whites play on Tuesday against Atalanta, leader of Serie A, the sixth game of the Champions League and the Englishman’s competition seems essential given that they have lost the last three and their situation in the table is difficult.

The good news with Bellingham was something quite expected given that Carlo Ancelotti himself, in the Montilivi press conference, already said that he had withdrawn his player as a precaution, to prevent things from getting worse if he continued playing.

Who has not been so lucky is the French full-back Ferland Mendy. The player was also unable to finish the game and today’s medical examination revealed that he has an injury to his right quadriceps, which will keep him out for three weeks. It seems impossible that he can play any more this season and he would have to reappear in the postponed Valencia-Madrid, which is now estimated for January 2 or 3. Unlike Bellingham Mendy, he does have a clear replacement in the squad: Fran García.

The doubts

Rodrygo and Vinícius are not ruled out to play against Atalanta

With Mendy’s injury, Madrid has 25 injuries this season, most of them muscular. For the match against Atalanta the feeling is that Ancelotti could recover Rodrygo Goes and perhaps Vinícius, with a problem in his left femoral biceps. In this case everything will depend on training tomorrow but it is not ruled out that he could travel to Italy and play a few minutes.

The players injured right now in Madrid, apart from Mendy and Vinícius, are Alaba, Carvajal, Militao, these three long-term players, plus Camavinga, who is expected in January, like Alaba.