Jude Bellingham scored again, undoubtedly Real Madrid’s ‘9’ because he already has 12 goals in the League, but this time the day in the office of the enormous English player was not enough for his team to add three golden points and, surely , to be able to remain prominent at the top of the classification. The former Dortmund player and the imbalance of Rodrygo, who was able to score for the sixth consecutive date, were insufficient against a Betis that equalized thanks to an exceptional shot from Ruibal and for some reason he has not yet knelt at the Benito Villamarín or in the tournament of regularity nor in the Europa League. It could have been even worse for Ancelotti’s team because in the final stages of Isco he headed the post. It would have been a goal worthy of the best script.

Knowing that Betis is losing consistency in the axis without Guido Rodríguez, replaced by Sergi Altimira, trained in the inexhaustible Barça youth team, Ancelotti opted for Brahim instead of Joselu to gain superiority in the center of the field. A Real Madrid so versatile that sometimes Modric was the lying striker, freed from defensive efforts, and other times Bellingham. Almost never, on the other hand, Rodrygo, happy starting from the left, the place usually occupied by Vinicius, now injured. Valverde was close to Kroos when it came to closing spaces and Brahim started from the right.

At times a classic 4-4-2, sometimes a 4-3-3 and at other times a 4-2-3-1. All in order to try to undo a Betis decimated by its seven casualties – the same as Real Madrid but with incomparable squads – that tried to make itself short and narrow by advancing the defense. Pellegrini knows that against this flying Madrid, any loss of the ball in one’s own half means almost immolating oneself, and that is why another of the instructions was to avoid losses at the start and avoid counterattacks.

Betis Rui Silva, Ruibal, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Abner, Marc Roca, Altimira (Guardado, min. 70), Ayoze (Luiz Henrique, min. 82), Isco, Abde (Diao, min. 61) and Willian José. 1 – 1 real Madrid Lunin, Lucas Vázquez (Nacho, min. 83), Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos (Nico Paz, min. 83), Brahim (Joselu, min. 79), Modric (Ceballos, min. 70), Bellingham and Rodrygo. Goals:

0-1: min. 53, Bellingham. 1-1, min. 66, Ruibal.

Referee:

Soto Grado (Riojano Committee). Yellow to Ruibal and Ayoze.

Incidents:

Match of the 16th day of the League, played at the Benito Villamarín in front of 52,276 spectators.

Rodrygo was a nightmare for Aitor Ruibal, out of his best position on the side, at the beginning of the match. The best chances came from the Brazilian. He claimed a penalty from his guard and due to a very tight offside by the Brazilian, a goal by Brahim after a rebound was invalid.

It seemed for a moment that Madrid would tilt the dispute in their favor with relative ease, but the green and white team recomposed themselves. They even warned in a shot by Ayoze that was deflected by Lunin, who started despite Kepa’s recovery, and in a shot from the front by Willian José that did not go far from the Ukrainian goalkeeper’s post.

Can opener ‘made in England’



Betis wanted to advance lines after the break, they were able to go ahead even after a great pass from Ayoze that Isco touched with his toe and Lunin saved, but the one who hit was Bellingham, the best opener in the League. Brahim saw his unmarking, made a wonderful pass and the Englishman defined with the inside after controlling with his chest. Taking advantage of Betic’s doubts, it was Rodrygo who came close to closing the match with an historic goal, although his teammates reproached him for not assisting them and trying to score from barely any angle.

The duel opened, which a priori always benefits this chameleonic Real Madrid, but suddenly Ruibal pulled out of his hat a magical shot, distant but lethal towards the top corner, impossible for Lunin. Start again. Ceballos entered, received with a loud whistle where he was previously idolized, and Modric left, inconsequential in Heliópolis.

The goal hurt Madrid. Meanwhile, Isco asked for it again and again; Malaga glue between the Betic lines. Carletto relied on Joselu for the final stretch. The tie was clearly insufficient. Kroos made a face of disbelief when he had to leave the field for Nico Paz to enter. Veterans and newcomers. Final on the wire, with Isco’s header to the wood included. A matter of centimeters.