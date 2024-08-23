Carlo Ancelotti has appeared this morning at the press conference ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Valladolid on matchday 2 of LaLiga. This will be the first home game of the season for the Whites and the one who will not play at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday is Jude Bellingham.
“He has had a knock, they are assessing him,” said the coach about the English midfielder. However, the extent of the injury is worse than they initially imagined.
What injury does Jude Bellingham have?
Once the press conference was over, the Madrid team issued a statement informing of the exact extent of the injury: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar thin muscle of his right leg. Pending evolution.”
How long will Jude Bellingham be out for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid has not announced how long the English footballer will be out, but according to the newspaper ACEBellingham will be out for a month.
Which games will Jude Bellingham miss for Real Madrid?
If this recovery period is confirmed, Bellingham would miss at least five league games, including this Sunday’s against Valladolid, and Real Madrid’s debut in the Champions League, since the first matchday will be played between September 17 and 19.
The English player will therefore miss the Champions League game against Valladolid, UD Las Palmas, Betis, Real Sociedad and Espanyol. Bellingham could be fit in time for the game against Alavés on 25 September, but the main objective would surely be to be 100% fit for the derby against Atlético de Madrid on 29 September.
