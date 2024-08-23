Jude Bellingham will miss around a month of competition after suffering an injury in training on Friday at Real Madrid’s training ground in Valdebebas. The Englishman received a blow to the back of his right knee and limped off the training session. The club’s medical services carried out tests on him shortly afterwards and diagnosed him with “an injury to the thin plantar muscle of his right leg”. This is a muscle that not everyone has, located at the back of the knee and has a long tendon that runs between the gastrocnemius and the soleus to the heel, next to the Achilles tendon.

The club’s medical team’s initial estimates suggest that the player will be out for around a month, which is compatible with a tear in this long and narrow section of tendon. When what is torn is the upper part of the muscle, the recovery time is usually around ten days.

If this prediction comes true, Bellingham would miss up to five league games (Valladolid, Las Palmas, Betis, Real Sociedad and possibly Espanyol), would not attend the England training camp to play against Ireland and Finland, and would also be unable to participate in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener on September 17 or 18.

The Englishman’s return is expected to take place at around the same time as Eduardo Camavinga, who was also injured in training. Camavinga was involved in a collision with Tchouameni on 13 August, the day before the European Super Cup final at the National Stadium in Warsaw, and he suffered a sprained left knee. His absences are added to those of David Alaba, who in December of last year tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and Jesús Vallejo, who did not train on Friday due to an overload suffered the day before.

