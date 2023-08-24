

Madrid (AFP)

Young Englishman Judd Bellingham caught the eye, at the start of the new season, from the Spanish Football League, after his brilliance in his first two matches in the colors of Real Madrid, looking for a third victory in a row, when he arrives “Friday”, as a guest at Celta Vigo in the third stage.

Last Saturday, Bellingham was on time again, scoring and passing, in the 3-1 victory over Almeria, after the Royal Club was lagging behind.

The young Englishman was on a date with the net in the opening victory over Athletic Bilbao 2-0 by scoring the second goal, then he starred against Almeria by scoring the first two goals, in a meeting during which the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti fell behind, before passing the third goal to Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham confirmed that Real’s bet on him was in place, and showed at the beginning of the Spanish adventure that he was able to compensate for the departure of Frenchman Karim Benzema to the Saudi League.

Ancelotti praised his new player, saying: “He is adapting very well in La Liga, with the way we play, he is very good.”

In turn, the twenty-year-old said: “I am 10 times better than I was last season. I really feel comfortable with these players, and I learn every day.” He added, “The level here is very high, and I like a sponge absorbing everything my teammates tell me.

Real played the match last Saturday, with the participation of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, despite the arrival of Kipa Arisabalaga on loan from Chelsea, England, to compensate for the absence of Belgian Thibaut Courtois due to injury.

And Ancelotti said, “Lonin played well, as was his case in Bilbao (the first match). We trust him as much as we trust Kepa, who will play sooner or later. It may be in the next match.”

Real seems likely to achieve its seventh successive victory over Celta Vigo, who has not tasted victory over the royal club in the league since May 2014, especially since the landlord settled for one point from their first two matches and lost at home to Osasuna 0-2.

And at the “La Ceramica” stadium, Barcelona, ​​​​the defending champions, will face a difficult task against its host Villarreal, in its search for a second successive victory, without its suspended coach Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan club began the campaign to defend its title with a goalless draw at Getafe, before it achieved Sunday, in its first appearance at its new temporary stadium, its first victory for the season, and came late to its guest, Cadiz, with two goals scored by Pedri in the 82nd minute and substitute Ferran Torres in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

In the Cadiz match, which he missed due to his expulsion against Getafe, which would also prevent him from being on the field against Villarreal, Xavi chose 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up on the right corridor instead of Brazilian Rafinha, who was suspended for two matches.

Liamal thus became the youngest player to start in the history of the Spanish League.

Xavi praised his young player, saying: “He is a very mature player given his age. He is a player capable of making a difference. It is not easy to play in Barcelona at the age of 16, but he is very ready to help the team.”

For the second consecutive match at the start of the season, Barcelona suffered a lot, and this was acknowledged by Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong, saying: “We suffered again, but we won, and this is the most important thing in order to enhance self-confidence.”

Barcelona needs self-confidence when Sunday is a guest on Villarreal, who seeks to reconcile its fans, after the season began by falling at home to Real Betis 1-2, with a goal that it received in the sixth minute of stoppage time, before achieving the first victory of the season on the land of Mallorca «1- 0».

And after he neglected the last stage with his first victory, by receiving the equalizer 1-1 in the fatal time against his guest Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, fourth last season, hopes to get the three points when he opens the stage on Friday in the hospitality of Las Palmas, returning to the League of Lights this season and seeking To his first victory in “La Liga”, since beating Malaga 1-0 on February 5, 2018.

Atletico Madrid is looking for its second victory and its seventh point, when Monday is a guest at Rayo Vallecano, while Valencia seeks to maintain its perfect record at the start of the season, and achieve its third successive victory, when it receives Osasuna on Sunday.

After two losses at the start of the season, Seville will win when it hosts, on Saturday, Girona in a difficult match against the third in the standings, on goal difference against Atletico, Barcelona and Real Betis, who in turn will be a guest at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

