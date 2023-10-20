A European achievement that equates him to another white legend
Bellingham has become the third white player to score in his first two
Champions League matches as Karembeu already did in 1998 and Cristiano in 2009.
Goals by Karembeu
in his first Champions League (1998)
The Frenchman only scored 4 goals in Madrid,
all in the top European competition.
In his first year as a Real Madrid player their
so many were decisive both in the quarterfinals
like in the semi-finals.
