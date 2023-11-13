Real Madrid faced Valencia on matchday 13 of the League at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the whites had a feast. One of the shortcomings that was being blamed on Ancelotti’s team was the lack of a goal, and against the team they scored a hand (5-1) and without their top scorer on the field, Jude Bellingham.
And before the match began, the Englishman became the main protagonist since he had been left out of the list of those called up for the clash. With that, there were now two games that Bellingham had missed due to the bad fall he suffered in the game against Rayo the previous day.
What injury does Jude Bellingham have?
As we say, Jude Bellingham suffered a bad fall in the league match against Rayo Vallecano on November 5, which caused a dislocated shoulder. The player suffers from “anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation,” Real Madrid reported.
How long will Jude Bellingham be out?
The club has not reported how long the English player will be out. It remains to be seen whether or not the player suffers from these discomforts and can play during this break with England.
What games will Jude Bellingham miss?
At the moment, Bellingham has already missed two matches with Real Madrid: the Champions League match against Sporting Braga and the League match against Valencia. Despite this, the player is included in England’s squad list for this break. We will see if Gareth Southgate gives him minutes or if he chooses to release him.
Madrid’s next game will be on November 26.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 3
|
The league
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
The league
