In its temporary stronghold at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc, Barcelona opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match through German Ilkay Gundogan, before Real Madrid turned the match around with two goals from its star Billingham (68 and 90 + 2).

With this victory, the Royal Club strengthened its lead with 28 points on goal difference over second-place Girona, while Barcelona’s balance froze at 24 points in third place.

The match began under pressure from the hosts, who lacked the services of some of the most prominent players, such as the Dutchman Frankie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, and Pedri.

However, they were the first to open the scoring through Gundogan, who was exchanging the ball with the Portuguese Joao Felix on the outskirts of the penalty area. The Real Madrid defenders were confused, and the Frenchman, Aurélien Chouamini, diverted the ball back, and his Austrian teammate, David Alaba, failed to clear it, so the German easily snatched it into the net (6). .

Barcelona tried to increase its lead on more than one occasion, through Fermin Lopes (14), but failed.

German Antonio Rudiger tried to shoot from outside the area for Real Madrid, but his ball passed next to the right post (22).

While the first half ended with Barcelona leading, the second half was different. Barcelona’s German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, excelled on more than one occasion to confront Real Madrid’s attempts, most notably by Brazilian Rodrigo (46).

Iñigo Martinez almost added the second goal for Barcelona, ​​with a header that hit the right post, before bouncing off in front of his Uruguayan teammate, Ronald Araujo, who shot on goal, but goalkeeper Kepa was on the lookout (51).

In light of the loss, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti brought in Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga instead of his compatriot Ferland Mendy, then veteran Croatian Luka Modric and Joselu instead of German Toni Kroos and Rodrigo.

Xavi Hernandez also brought in Polish striker Robert Lewandowski instead of Ferran Torres.

But the changes favored the visitors, as Bellingham succeeded in scoring the equalizer for Real Madrid in the 68th minute, with a missile shot from outside the penalty area, which he cornered to the left of Ter Stegen, who was unable to block it.

The English international succeeded in scoring the second goal and deciding the match in favor of the Spanish capital club, after completing a cross prepared for him by Modric (90+2).