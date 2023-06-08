When Jude Bellingham arrived at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020, just turned 17, the analysts’ expectations were enormous, as René Maric, then assistant coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach, recalls: “I had read their reports and all of Germany was crazy with him, but when I saw him play 90 minutes in the Bundesliga for the first time, I was deeply impressed,” he recalls. The impact did not come only from his technical ability or his level of physical development, far ahead of his age: “It was his attitude. He didn’t seem fazed by the opportunity. On the contrary. He was squeezing her, and he was already giving off a feeling of ‘The real good one is me. I want to win and compete at the highest level.”

The following season, Maric had the opportunity to closely follow the evolution of the player whose contract Real Madrid closed on Wednesday for 103 million euros plus up to another 30 in variables. The Austrian coach moved as Marco Rose’s second to the Dortmund bench for the Englishman’s second course in Germany.

After what he had seen on television, and in the matches in which they had faced each other, Bellingham surprised Maric once again at close range: “I did not expect that mix of relentlessness in all aspects and intelligence inside and outside the field. field. He is not only mature; He is educated, intelligent and thoughtful. In training he not only did the right thing, but has an uncanny ability to translate instructions into action, and not only come up with the right answers, but also ask the right questions. I think that’s why he has evolved so quickly to such a high level: with his talent, he needs less time to understand himself, and also to understand the game and have an impact on it ”.

Already on the grass, in the work sessions, Maric saw a footballer ready to function as the essential piece of a team that then enjoyed Erling Haaland to finish the plays: “When you train him, you immediately think about how to build around him and what he could contribute in different positions”.

In his second German season, Bellingham was already the footballer who played the most minutes for Dortmund, 3,797, much more than Haaland, for example, who was eighth with 2,387. He was only 18 years old, but as Maric recalls, “sometimes he seemed like someone who had already had a career, while still being a kid with a carefree attitude, and at the same time obsessed with his ambition, his career, and winning.” .

His last image with the Dortmund shirt reflects that voracity. The Bundesliga title had escaped them at home on the last matchday, which they reached depending on themselves. They had to beat Mainz, and they tied (2-2). Bellingham sat out with a sore right knee. At the end, with Bayern celebrating the trophy in Munich, the English midfielder walked down the field with his head down. He was followed by a television camera, until he pushed it away with a light slap of his hand. He had missed a league on his last afternoon at Signal Iduna Park.

Maric, who cares a lot about the development of his footballers, believes that Bellingham’s maturity in understanding what his profession requires has brought him to the level he is at so quickly: “Some great talents have failed because they didn’t learn to take responsibility with themselves: the attitude in training, with the coaching staff, with the fans, the media, behave like professionals, take care of their bodies and their lives. Jude is so far along that he is already entering the next phase, something many are not able to achieve: taking responsibility for others and being accountable for them, on and off the field.”

By working so many hours closely with Bellingham, Maric also knows what can be expected from the footballer these years on the pitch, aspects that he already showed in his daily work: “I think his dribbling, shooting, goals and substitutions They were seen more in training than on the field, but they are starting to appear more and more often”. In his penultimate season at Dortmund he scored six goals in all competitions, while in the one that just ended he scored 14. “They are his strengths and he is learning to place himself more and more in those types of situations.” he explains. “This season he had a more offensive role than the previous one and the team needed him to do that. That’s how he is: he wants to influence the game and thanks to his skills he can do it anywhere on the pitch”.

Bellingham said goodbye to Germany as the best player in the Bundesliga, without having turned 20 (he will do it on June 29), but Maric believes that he still has room to progress: “He can improve in details of his positioning and how he turns, in making decisions in passes, in being more patient with himself and with the situation, to influence better instead of faster ”.

He sees a very exciting horizon for him: “If you want me to exaggerate, the best possible version of Jude could be like Zidane in confined spaces and like Gerrard in open spaces.” Last season Bellingham dazzled in the hot zones: he was the most dribbling midfielder in the five major European leagues and one of those who sent the most passes into the area and touched the ball the most times inside. “Will it reach that mix? It’s impossible to say, but obviously it’s very difficult. Then it would be unique.”

