Real Madrid had to survive a buffoonish penalty against them to storm the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and become the sole leader of their group in the Champions League. Napoli took the lead with a set-piece action that once again revealed the alarming vulnerability of the whites in protecting aerial balls. But Carlo Ancelotti’s team managed to recover with great strength thanks to the eternally enlightened Bellingham. The Englishman first assisted Vinicius so that the Brazilian could regain his smile by signing the tie and then a slalom was scored that reminded those who made a hallmark of the god who now gives its name to the ancient San Paolo to put his team at an advantage .

The Partenopeans, surpassed in the first half, returned from the booth with a different air and found the help of an incomprehensible VAR to put the tables again in the light thanks to Zielinski. But Valverde, with a shot from outside the area that kissed the crossbar and Meret’s hump before entering the goal, delivered justice in a duel in which Madrid offered more arguments from a lineup that already looks like it will be the gala once Alaba returns.

The coup of authority that his team gave in Girona seems to have laid the foundations for the eleven with which Ancelotti will fight in the big squares. Camavinga is accommodated there on the left side, Kroos as master of ceremonies and Rodrygo accompanying Vinicius in attack. There is no place in it, however, for Modric, a substitute for the third consecutive game, although this time he did have minutes in the second half. The Croatian has to row against the wind for the first time since he took stripes in Chamartín.

Naples Meret, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera (Mario Rui, min. 88), Anguissa (Simeone, min. 88), Lobotka (Cayuda, min. 88), Zielinski (Raspadori, min. 75), Politano (Elmas, min. . 69), Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. 2 – 3 real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga (Mendy, min. 64), Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos (Modric, min. 64), Bellingham, Rodrygo (Joselu, min. 75) and Vinicius (Ceballos, min. 84). Goals:

0-1: min. 19, Ostigard. 1-1: min. 27, Vinicius. 1-2: min. 34, Bellingham. 2-2: min. 54, Zielinski, penalty. 2-3: min. 78, Meret, own door.

Referee:

Clément Turpin (France). He booked Camavinga, Natan, Bellingham and Kepa.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the second day of Group C of the Champions League, played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in front of around 52,000 spectators.

Beyond proper names, Real Madrid once again came out with a lying rhombus because Kroos once again settled in the axis of the midfield with Tchouméni, Vinicius and Rodrygo regularly fell to the wings, Valverde went where he played and Bellingham served as the main threatens from within. More than a diamond, it is a chameleonic engine room that sometimes resembles a pentagon with two very open ends and Valverde as a wild card and at other times adopts the shape of a square, leaving the Brazilians as loose verses.

The proposal worked well in Montilivi and contributed to Real Madrid’s good start in the old San Paolo. Rodrygo, assisted by Bellingham, had a one-on-one with Meret in which the goalkeeper emerged the winner and the visitors put fear into Napoli’s body. However, the set piece came to the rescue of the Partenopean team. A poorly resolved corner by Kepa ended with Ostigard hitting a header against a once again timid Real Madrid in the air.

It happened that Rudi García’s team made a mess right away. Di Lorenzo, captain and prop of Naples from the right flank, gave a ball with too much tenderness to Ostigard and Bellingham was alive to steal and serve the goal on a plate to Vinicius, who scored with silk at the long post. The Fluminense, extinguished on Saturday in Montilivi, lit the fuse again.

Vinicius’ goal made Real Madrid immediately combust. Bellingham picked up the glove and paid his own tribute to the Neapolitan god by scoring a Maradonian goal. Anguissa and Ostigard must still be trying to discern how on earth the Briton managed to outwit them, an explosive mix between Zidane and Cristiano.

Napoli were penalized by the absence of their two starting centre-backs, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus, who has taken the place of Kim Min-Jae. Real Madrid’s blind spot was in the heights. Without Militao’s pole and Courtois’s ‘gachetoarm’, Ancelotti’s painting is a favorable victim in the war being fought in the skies. Osimhen, the masked giant, left Rüdiger on the ground, but Kepa, this time, was up to the task to avoid the tie on the day the Basque turned 29.

Valverde takes out the cannon



Napoli went up a gear on the way back from the locker room, finding a reward in a fireworks penalty. A fight between Nacho and Osimhen ended with the ball hitting Nacho’s hand after bouncing off his boot. There was no intention, nor recklessness nor unnatural position in the upper extremity of the Alcalaíno central defender, who went to the ground as he touched. Clément Turpin did not appreciate anything live but the VAR, after endless deliberation, invited him to reconsider the verdict. The final ruling, another outrage typical of that denatured football that has technology and capricious criteria as supreme judges that lean against the wind that blows the most.

Ancelotti’s team felt the blow, withdrawing Camavinga to avoid greater harm given that he had a yellow card and Kroos to make way for Mendy and Modric. Obfuscated, Real Madrid suffered for many minutes with the attacks of an emboldened Naples. But Ancelotti’s team used stalemate and anger to recover. Bellingham was able to put the visitors ahead again by finishing off a ball rejected by Meret after a shot from Vinicius with his head, but it went wide. It was Valverde who ended up bursting the goal of the Udine goal with a hypersonic missile that poisoned its trajectory even more after brushing against Elmas to end up hitting the crossbar and sneaking into the nets after touching the goalkeeper’s back, without the attempt stopping. Napoli’s desperate effort to take effect.