Belligham managed to turn the tables on the match against Valencia at Mestalla in the 96th minute in a match marked by controversial expulsion of Vinícius in ’80. The Englishman scored, came back with a great goal in the match (1-2) and thus achieved three very valuable points for Ancelotti’s team, who now take the lead. For its part, the team led by Corberán remains bottom despite starting out better in the first half and took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Hugo Duro.

The first duel of the year 2025 arrived at Mestalla loaded with incentives. A Valencia-Real Madrid match is never a quiet match, but this Friday’s match had everything from before the opening whistle with a tribute to Real Madrid for its invaluable help after the damage and a demonstration outside the stadium against Peter Lim, the largest local shareholder.

Before the start, José Gayà gave a poster to Lucas Vázquez with the image of the tribute prepared by the Valencian club on its return to the competition in which the ‘senyera’ donated by Real Madrid presided over the Mestalla, while a few thousand Valencia fans stayed out until the 19th minute as a rejection of the leaders.

On the pitch, Carlos Corberán, who was making his debut as coach of Valencia, put three centre-backs to face a Real Madrid team to which Vinícius returned after the suspension and who needed a victory to be a solo leader. Or climb the relegation for the black and white, or crown the classification for the whites. Those were the two options.

Real Madrid began dominating and Valverde only needed six minutes to take out his cannon. The charrúa appeared from the second line with his characteristic shot loaded with power, but it came out somewhat focused and Dimitrievski was able to shake it off.

Despite their delicate situation, Valencia knew how to respond quickly with a chance from Hugo Duro to which Courtois reacted with great reflexes. The Valencians were clear about their game plan and poured their attack on the left wing by Luis Rioja, who was the one who gave rise to that first opportunity for the locals.

After that rush, Real Madrid took the ball again with Vínicus and Bellingham very inspired, but the two ran into the iron and black defensive line. Despite their insulting age, Tárrega, Mosquera and Yarek were safe and, when Carlo Ancelotti’s men managed get around them, there was Dimitrievski.

Valencia returned to the fray and in the 27th minute came the Mestalla explosion. Courtois became a giant with a save against Javi Guerra, but the The ball was loose and Hugo Duro pushed it into the net. Corberán’s team needed fewer chances than its rival to take the lead and held on with a great Dimitrievski who stopped a shot by Vinícius with his foot, to whom Mestalla chanted “beach ball” before the break.

After passing through the locker room, the game did not have a clear dominator until in the 53rd minute Mbappé entered the area and forced the penalty in the duel with Tárrega. Bellingham stood in front of the penalty spot… and he sent the leather to the post.

Mestalla went crazy like it had not done in a long time, but Mbappé silenced the centenary stadium with a goal that ended up being annulled by a offside that turned Mestalla back on. The siege by Real Madrid was total, but Corberán’s men held on. Madrid tried, but Valencia stayed together.

In the 76th minute, after a confrontation between Dimitrievski and Vinicius in which the goalkeeper asked him to get up, the Brazilian striker attacked the Macedonian and ended up being sent off as happened two seasons ago after the VAR review. The “Vinícius, beach ball” resounded louder than ever, but the white team should never be considered dead.

Modric took the field and after five minutes he scored the tie with a subtle touch to beat Dimitrievski from below. With the score at 1-1, Soto Grado added nine minutes and Real Madrid came back thanks to a gift from Guillamón in the form of a loss after a bad pass from Foulquier that Bellingham did not waste. In the 100th minute, Luis Rioja hit the ball on the crossbar to seek the tie for a Valencia that fought until the end.