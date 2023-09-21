Real Madrid got a victory in the last minute against a great Unión Berlin. The Germans had a very serious match in defense, and almost left the Santiago Bernabéu with a point that could be gold. Jude Bellingham arrived to break the mold and continue the scoring streak.
Real Madrid came into the game knowing that Unión Berlin would be a tough nut to crack. The Germans presented their defense very well and left few cracks, so the first 45 minutes were like hitting a wall. In fact, the visiting team had the first chance, but Rüdiger was quick to block the shot and it remained an anecdote.
On the part of Real Madrid, the greatest danger came through Joselu, with a header that went just wide. A first 45 minutes that passed without pain or glory and with the feeling that Real Madrid was lacking spark at the top.
This spark appeared early in the second half. Ancelotti’s talk and the adjustments made in the locker room had an effect and Rodrygo, who was unlucky in the first half, began to bring danger to the Unión Berlin area. The Brazilian had two very clear chances in a row, which ended with a shot against the post that ignited the white team.
Rodrygo’s shot would not be the only one to find the woodwork, because Ronnow took a shot from Joselu to the post in the 63rd minute. Joselu ended up desperate, having up to three very clear chances between the defense and Ronnow.
When everything seemed ready to be decided, the usual player appeared to leave the three points at the Santiago Bernabéu and continue with the full victory. Jude Bellingham took advantage of a loose ball in the area in the 94th minute to give Real Madrid the lead.
Jude Bellingham is on a roll. It’s obvious when you look at the first rounds of the League, but the Englishman has once again not failed in his appointment with the goal and is making his debut in the Champions League with Real Madrid to unleash madness at the Santiago Bernabéu. Bellingham is averaging a goal per game this season, and has perfectly understood what it is like to play for the white team. It took the team 32 shots to break the German wall, but the resistance faltered one minute before the end of the game and Bellingham is still sweet.
