The English ex Dortmund scores the fourth goal in three games and gives the three points to Ancelotti

Oscar Maresca

In the week of the centenary, the usual Bellingham ruins the party at Celta Vigo. Benitez’s team plays very well: a goal disallowed by Larsen in the first minutes, the speed of Bamba and Mingueza on the wings, the sure hands of Villar on Rodrygo’s penalty. But ten minutes from the end, the former Borussia lights up and scores the goal that decides the match. Joselu headed the corner for the Englishman, good at diving to make it 0-1. The class of 2003 is on his fourth goal in three games. He plays everywhere, sees the door and drags him. Real makes three out of three and remains at the top of La Liga, waiting for Rayo Vallecano and Valencia.

Kroos and Modric start from the bench, Camavinga replaces the German. Benitez's team attacks immediately on the right, Garcia gets overtaken too easily. The problems for Real already started in the 3′ minute. Following the development of a corner, Beltran shoots from outside the area, Larsen puts his back on it and gives the hosts the lead. But the referee called to the Var canceled everything due to a foul by the Norwegian on Kepa. The reaction of Ancelotti's men comes from the feet of Vinicius and Rodrygo, who run fast in front. In the 10th minute, after a counter-attack, the number 7 fell in the area and was hurt: he was forced out with a muscle problem. In his place comes Joselu, who grew up in Celta. Mingueza continues to wreak havoc in his right lane, the Madrid defense struggles to keep him. In any case, Rodrygo got the guests' offensive phase going, dribbled past everyone, then in the 34th minute had Starfelt's shot rebounded. Bellingham did little in the first half, struggling to find the right space. Before the interval, Celta got off to a good start, Bamba tried a right-footed shot that ended up just wide.

The second half begins at a slow pace, the teams ran a lot in the first half and are paying off their efforts. Iago Aspas keeps Celta's center of gravity high and Benitez's formation manages to stay compact. Real is forced to close behind. Valverde has a good chance in the 62nd minute, he shoots from inside the area disturbed by his team-mate Bellingham, but the result doesn't change. Ancelotti shuffles the cards: Kroos and Modric in, Camavinga and Tchouameni out. Suddenly Bellingham turns on the light. In the 65th minute he throws Rodrygo in front of the goalkeeper who overwhelms him when he comes out: it's a penalty. The Brazilian goes from the spot, saved by Villar: Balaidos catches fire. We need another great play from Bellingham to solve Real's problems. In the 81st minute, the former Borussia dives with his head on Joselu's spit: it's 0-1. In this start to the season he is demonstrating that those 103 million spent by the club are worth all of them. Without Benzema, it is the Englishman who drives the team. Ancelotti smiles, his Real scores full. Benitez's team is still without victories.